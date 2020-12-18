Carol Ann Christian Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Carol Ann Christian Brown, 66, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Thursday December 10, 2020 at the University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Brown was born February 5, 1954 in Youngstown, a daughter of Furman and Sally Rae Dixon Carter. As the matriarch of heCr family, she was a spiritual and God-fearing woman who instilled love, family values, and togetherness while touching hearts and lives of many. A loving devoted homemaker, Carol provided companionship to the elderly. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church and its Women’s Ministry.

She was a member of the Silver Sneakers and enjoyed reading, collecting crystals, and stones.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her husband, Stephen, whom she married July 16, 2015; 6 children, Otisha (James) Scott and Antoinette Carter of Austintown, Keona (Eddie Bryant) Christian and Lenell Carter of Youngstown, Jada Christian of Barberton and Christina (Marlan Everson) Christian of Niles; 20 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; four children-in-love, Quentin Brown, Destiny Brown, Stephen Brown Jr. and Chauncey Harris all of Warren; six grandchildren-in-love and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Kennedy and Janice Abron; and a brother Elred “Jabo” Barlow.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private funeral service will be held for immediate family only at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Ann (Christian) Brown, please visit our floral store.