Carol A. Jones, Wheatland, PA

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Carol A. Jones, 68, of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, transitioned to eternal life on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mrs. Jones was born July 29, 1952 in Blacksburg, Virginia, a daughter of William and Pearl White Green.

She was a 1970 graduate of Sharon High School and graduated from the Akron School of Nursing.

Carol was a member of the Valley Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, was in the choir and on the Decorating committee.

She loved crafts, decorating and being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Carol had worked for 20 years in the Farrell School District as a licensed practical nurse, retiring in 2013.

She leaves to cherish her legacy and unforgettable memories, her devoted husband, Rudolph, whom she married October 4, 1975; her stepfather, Veral Adair of Farrell, Pennsylvania; two wonderful daughters, Ariane (Gary) Powell of Upper Marlboro, Maryland and Ericka (William) Dungee of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; the delightful grandchildren, Christian and Zoey Dungee and Yanna Powell; three brothers, Edward Green of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Veral Adair, Jr. of Farrell, Pennsylvania and George Wilson of Kalamazoo, Michigan and a host of family and friends.

Besides her father, William, she was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Adair and a brother, John Green.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Valley Baptist Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol A. Jones, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.