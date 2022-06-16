YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Carnell Williams, 95, of Youngstown passed from labor to reward on Monday, June 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Williams was born February 3, 1927 in Gulf Port, Mississippi, a daughter of Alex and Katie Blakney Turner.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School.

She was a member of Third Baptist Church.

Carnell had worked 21 years as a nurses’ assistant at Assumption Nursing Home.

Her husband, Emanuel Williams, Sr., whom she married November 29, 1954, passed. Left

“to cherish her precious memory, her children, Edward (Sherryl) Giddens, Sally Penny, Susan Robinson, Jane (Will) Venters and Emanuel Williams, Jr. all of Youngstown and Ellen Donnelly of Cleveland; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by eight siblings, Amelia Keahey, Mary Howard, Leroy Turner, Joseph “J. C.” Turner, Katherine Graham, Bernice Stewart, Theodore Turner and Infant Alex Turner, Jr.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

