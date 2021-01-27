Carmen Morales Rodriguez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Carmen Morales Rodriguez, 58, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal life on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Ms. Morales was born May 30, 1962 in Humacao, Puerto Rico, a daughter of Juan Morales, Sr. and Fundadora Rodriguez.

She was a 1980 graduate of Ana Roque High School and received her license as a registered nurse from El Colegio Metropolitano, both in Puerto Rico.

She had been employed as a home health aide with Home Health Care.

She was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Church.

Carmen enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking and cooking.

She leaves to remember of legacy and wonderful memories, her mother and her aunt, Julia Morales of Youngstown; five sisters, Luz Morales, Evelyn Morales (Angel Silva) Mirna Rivera and Maria Tejada (Juan), all of Youngstown and Grisel Morales of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; numerous nieces and nephews, including her nephew whom she reared, Jhosuel Rodriguez; a brother, Juan Morales, Jr. (Elia Nieves) of Youngstown; her significant other, Angel Maldonado of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Juan Morales, Sr.

Viewing will be Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Christ the Good Shepherd Church (St. Lucy’s), 394 Tenney Avenue, Campbell, Ohio.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

