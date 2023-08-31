YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Carlton E. Stevens, Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Hospice of the Valley.

Mr. Stevens was born January 23, 1955 at Jamison Hospital, in New Castle, Pennsylvania to the late Reverend Arthur Stevens, Sr. and Edna Alexander Stevens-Hamlette.

He graduated in 1973 from The Rayen High School.

Upon graduation he worked at Commercial Shearing and on the P &LE Railroad as the 15th black donductor. He was also a certified painter and welder, not forgetting his culinary skills earned at Krogers in Dallas, Texas.

Carlton started a band where he was the drummer and lead singer.

He attended many churches and was always in the choir (no choice), played drums and offered his reasonable service. His favorite scriptures were Psalms:23, Psalms:51 and Matthew:7:1.

Carlton enjoyed fishing, camping, dancing (the life of the party) and especially cooking and spending time with his friends and family. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan!

His memories will be cherished by his children, Carlton Stevens, Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio, Craig Stevens and Carla Stevens, both of Youngstown; his siblings, Cornelius Stevens of Campbell, Ohio, Nalungo (Ode) Aduma and Jewel (Frank) Stevens- Mason, of Youngstown; a stepsister, Tawina Ragland; a Godbrother, Michael Randall of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Aniya Stevens of Cleveland, Ohio, Caprice Stevens and Amira Stevens, of Youngstown and Gavin Stevens of Cincinnati, Ohio; Godchildren, LaTasha Smith, William (Mister) Teague and Autumn Judge, all of Youngstown, April, LaBrittany and Liz, of Warren, Ohio; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Brenda Johnson; three brothers, Arthur Lamont, Ronald Alan and Ricky Lyn and a nephew, Edward LaRon.

A memorial celebration of life service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 1, at Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

Local arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home

