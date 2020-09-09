Carl Stanley, Jr., North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Carl Stanley, Jr., 71, of North Lima, departed this life, Monday, August 31, 2020.

Mr. Stanley was born April 20, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of Carl Sr. and Lizzie Mae Harrison Stanley.

He was a 1967 graduate of East High School and was a U. S. Marine veteran.

Carl worked at U. S. Steel Corporation and also in the construction field for many years with Laborers Local 125.

He was of the baptist faith and enjoyed fishing, social games and being with family and friends..

He leaves to mourn his passing, but rejoice in his peace, two sons, Clinton “Mookie” Brown and Carl L. “Nunu” Moore; a niece whom he reared, Harichand Stanley; a nephew whom he reared, Warren Stanley and great nephew whom he reared, Daman Slocum; his brother, Charles Stanley; his sister, Melinda Stanley; his niece and caregiver, Brenda Stanley; sister-in-law, Myra Stanley all of Youngstown; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; special nieces, Lakesha Reese, Maursadie McElroy and JaMeia Perry; his former wife, Alma Stanley and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joseph Stanley, Jeannette Stanley Brown; Rosa Mae Jones; Annette Stanley, Carolyn Stanley Prieto, Elizabeth Stanley and Samuel Stanley.

Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Zion Dominion formerly known as Jerusalem Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

