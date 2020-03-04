Carl Lee Cosper, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Carl Lee Cosper departed this earth on Friday, February 21, 2020 to be with his Heavenly Father.

Carl was born on December 10, 1945 in Carroll County, Georgia, to the late Christine Cosper Stargen. He was raised by his grandparents the late Luther and Beddie Cosper of Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a 1963 graduate of The Rayen High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

Carl was a Golden Glove Boxer for the YMCA In Youngstown.

He served in the U.S. Navy in 1965 and there he continued his boxing career.

Survivors include his sister, Apostle Geraldine (Audric) Newchurch of McDonough, Georgia and a brother, Billy Stargen of Lithonia, Georgia; special cousins, Carol Solomon, Randolph aka Ronnie Bryant and James Cosper, Jr. and a host of family and friends.

Carl Lee was many things to all of us, Be it friend, brother, uncle, nephew or cousin. He will be greatly missed, Rest In Peace Carl Lee.

Family will host a memorial service at a later date.

The family wishes to acknowledge with grateful appreciation the loving and compassionate care provided by Hospice of the Valley and Heritage Manor.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

