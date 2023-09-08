YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Carl Clyde McGuire, 85, of Youngstown entered eternal life on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. McGuire was born August 17, 1938 in Youngstown, son of Joseph and June Thomas McGuire.

He was a 1958 graduate of East High School.

Mr. Carl Clyde McGuire worked for the Youngstown City School system for over 40 years, retiring on December 31, 2013.

He was a faithful member of Victory Christian Center – Coitsville.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed puzzles, reading, grilling and having conversations with friends.

He leaves to mourn in his passing and to celebrate his life and legacy, his devoted wife, the Mrs. Frankie Mae (Threat) McGuire, whom he married on January 31, 1959; three children, Clyde Carl McGuire of Birmingham, Alabama, Carl Squire McGuire of Tampa, Florida and Brenda McGuire of Youngstown; siblings, Douglas (Stella) McGuire of Boardman, Charles “Nicky” Brown of Indiana, June Snipes of Youngstown and Valerie McGuire of Boardman; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph McGuire, Jr. and Walter Brown and sisters, Yvonne “Bonnie” Shivers, Delores McGuire-Allen, Naomi Jones and Joretha Lewis.

Visitation will be Friday, September 8, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

