Carey N. King, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carey Novell King, 59, of Youngstown Ohio, transition peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Briarfield Manor.

Carey was born November 17, 1960 in Memphis, Tennessee to Murry and Brownie(Spears) King. He was the seventh born of eight children.

He graduated from East High School class of 1978 in Memphis.

After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army as an infantry solider.

On April 19, 1980 he married the former Claudette Pardue in Youngstown, Ohio.

He served six years in the service but finally settled in Youngstown, Ohio in 1995.

He was a 33rd degree Mason and a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church.

He enjoyed cooking, barbecuing and socializing with his friends and family. He was a diehard Carolina Panthers fan.

Besides his wife he leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Sherry “Futceedo” (Richard) King-Underwood; his beloved mother, Brownie King of Memphis; two sisters, Sherry Wilkins and Marva “Tootie” (Ron) Hunt both of Memphis; three brothers, Ira (Neil) Lewis of Las Vegas, Murry “Bimmie”(Jackie) and Keith Paul King both of Memphis and two grandchildren, Majaia “Pumpkin” Underwood and Richard “Shorty” Underwood, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father, Murry King, Sr.; his brother, Larry King and sister, Portia King.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday February 9, 2020 at 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

The home going services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020. Calling hours beginning at 10:00 a.m. and funeral following 11:00 a.m. at Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

