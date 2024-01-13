YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin Hill Sr. was born to the late John Hill, Sr., and Annie Calhoun-Hill, on March 21, 1931, in Youngstown.

Calvin Sr. graduated from The Rayen School and dedicated his life to serving his country in the United States Army, the Korean War, and the Air Force for 37 years.

During this time, he met and married the love of his life, Ms. Ulois Irby, and to this union, three lovely children, Joyce Ann, Calvin, Jr., and Michael were raised and nurtured. They were married for 38 wonderful years until her passing.

While serving the United States Army and Air Force Reserves, Calvin Sr., continued to serve his community by working for the City of Youngstown’s Sanitation Department for 36 years where he retired. A committed provider to his wife and family, Mr. Hill never fully retired, as he continued working at both Giant Eagle and as a security guard. He stayed busy with odd jobs around the city and was always available to lend a helping hand.

A gentle soul and determined spirit, Calvin Sr., was a marvel at connecting with his fellow peers and citizens. He courageously ran for several political seats in Youngstown, which also included Mayor in 2021. He stayed current with national and local politics and was known to question your political views! He would remind you of how good a government job was and let you know he was a starch Democrat! He was known to some as Mr. Mayor! Calvin loved people and was known to be a social butterfly among members of his church and city.

Calvin was a fun and zealous person who had a gracious sense of humor, telling his favorite stories to his children and grandchildren. He was a very appreciative man, always speaking of gratitude for his grandchildren’s baking, cooking, and genuine care that was given to him.

A faithful lover of God and His Word, Calvin was a steadfast tither and giver as a member of Himrod Church of God, (currently named Community Church of God) serving as a trustee and Sunday School Member. He was also an affectionate supporter at the Church of God of North Dade in Miami Gardens, Florida, where his son Michael Hill is the Senior Pastor.

Calvin Sr. spent the rest of his retirement enjoying his favorite gospel radio stations, reading his Bible and watching sports. Football was his most enjoyed sport, cheering for his favorite team, The Cleveland Browns. A humbled and caring man, Calvin will be fondly remembered with joy and admiration by his family, and friends.

On January 5, 2024, at the bright age of 92, God called his faithful servant Home. Calvin Sr. peacefully passed away at the home of his daughter.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny, Solomon, Melvin, and Frank, and his beloved son Calvin Hill Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories and continue his legacy: Joyce Ann Lorance (Dewey), of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Michael Hill (Judy) of Ft Myers, Florida, daughter in law, Elizabeth Hill of Dallas, Texas; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

A special recognition to his Caregivers: Joyce and Dewey Lorance, Tiffany and Jeffrey Porter, and Sara and Benjamin Izzo. May God richly bless you for taking great care of His servant.

“In the hearts of those who loved you, you will always be there. I keep in my heart the love of the past, for there it was planted forever to last.”

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

