YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Calvin Gene Taylor, 73, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Smyrna, Georgia, with his beloved family at his side.

Mr. Taylor was born October 29, 1948 in Youngstown, a son of Luther and Beatrice McGhee Taylor.

He was a 1967 graduate of Hubbard High School and received his BA degree in Business Management from the University of Texas El Paso in 1971. While at Hubbard High School, he played football and won the Steel Valley Conference; he was also on the track team and excelled in the Shot Put. In 2010, Calvin was inducted into the Hubbard Sports Hall of Fame.

Calvin had been employed as an expeditor with the United States Postal Service for 37 years, retiring October 1, 2022, where he served as Union Steward. He also worked as a manager with Dial Finance.

He enjoyed sports and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He had great work ethics and was a wonderful provider for his family.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to celebrate his life and legacy, his wife, the former Beverly Brantley, whom he married April 15, 1972; four children, Calvin G. Taylor, Jr. of Youngstown, Malcom Taylor of Smyrna, Georgia, Christina Taylor of Dallas, Georgia and Adria Taylor of Mableton, Georgia; four grandchildren; a brother, Lee Taylor; two sisters, Roberta Mazyck of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Gloria (Ralph) Howie of Lowellville and a host of family and dear friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Taylor; two sisters, Willie Bea Clopton and Aretha Parker; nieces, Cyndi Clopton and Constance Clopton and nephew, Tyrone Clopton.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral to follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

