Callie V. Coleman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Callie Vanessa Coleman, 61, of Youngstown, who departed this life Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Ms. Coleman was born on January 26, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles Clark and Gertrude White.

A devoted and loving homemaker, Callie enjoyed music, singing, dancing and was an avid Cleveland Brown fan, but most of all she enjoyed being with and taking care of her family.

Her husband, Kenneth Coleman, Sr., whom she married August 15, 1988, passed away July 26, 2013.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, three daughters, Kenisha, Kionna and Kenine White all of Youngstown; nine grandchildren, including Keylon White whom she reared; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Carmella (Ben) Tucker; two brothers, Charles Bigsby and Randy Smith; cousins who were raised with her like siblings, Gail Fordham, Tracey Dotson, Pamela White and Maurice White; an aunt, Dorothy White and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth, who passed away on October 19, 2019.

To send flowers to Callie’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.