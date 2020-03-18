Callie L. Womack, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church for Mrs. Callie L. Womack, 92, of Niles, who entered eternal rest on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Womack was born August 18, 1927 in Greenville, Alabama, a daughter of Hilrie R. and Frances Reynolds Barganier.

She was a 1945 graduate of The Rayen School and had worked for 23 years in the dietary department of the former Southside Hospital, retiring in 1989.

She was a member of the Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, its choir, Kings Daughters, Altar Guild and usher board. She was also a member of the Mother’s Council YMCA and the SEIU Local 1199.

She enjoyed bowling and was a volunteer at Protestant Family Services.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, four daughters, Terri Rogers and Cynthia Williams both of Youngstown, Marsha Dykes of Girard and Carolyn Smith of Columbus; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gatha Lee whom she married July 12, 1975 and who passed away October 6, 2007; two sons, William “Billy” Smith and Thomas “Tink” Smith; sisters, Lula Wiggins and Mary McCollum.

Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 19, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.