Byron Henderson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Byron Henderson departed this life on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Henderson was born February 6, 1956 in Greenwood, Mississippi, a son of Dorothy Goodson and Will Henderson Sr.

He was a graduate of Job Corp.

He loved Barbecuing, running with his grandchildren, entertaining, talking trash to his children and everyone else. He loved watching shows on his black and white television with the volume on 80 and listening to music.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children; Aretha (Paul) Thomas, Cedric and Nicole Henderson all of Youngstown, a sister Mary Henderson of Chicago; grandchildren: Tre-mane and Tyvaun Thomas, Garett Jr. and Jason Johnson all of Youngstown, Kai’Marie Henderson of Austintown, Ohio and Dominic Henderson of Columbus, Ohio, an uncle Elmore Goodson of Chicago, a special nephew, Will Howard and a host of other nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews; two special friends: Joann and Daret.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents Rosie Lee and Robert Goodson, a brother, Will Henderson Jr., an Aunt Paula Goodson; four Uncles: Henry, Willie B., Robert and Cedric and Curtis Goodson; two grandchildren, N’ydia Davis and Angel Henderson.

Visitation will be Wednesday May 12, 2021 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

Due to the pandemic and for the safety and health of others, guests are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and please do not linger after viewing.

Private services will be for family only at 2:00 p.m.

