LIBERTY, Ohio (myValleyTributes) – Mrs. Bridgett D. Payne, 68, of Liberty, transitioned peacefully to eternal rest on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Bridgett was born April 2, 1954 in Tampa, Florida, a daughter of William Butler and Ruthie Mae Williams.

She had worked for over 30 years as a housing manager for the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority, retiring in 2019.

She was a member of Greater Faith Family Worship Center.

She enjoyed watching western movies, playing cards and playing games on her phone.

She leaves to forever cherish her beloved memories two children, her son, Kraig Butler of Dayton and her daughter, Chchet T. Jackson of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Juwan (Yadira) Jackson of North Carolina, Brandon Jackson, Erin (Gary) Thornton and Kamron Jackson, all of Youngstown; seven great-grandchildren; one “special son”, Michael Rushton of Youngstown, and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James, who passed away in 2012; a daughter, Andrea Peterson; a sister, Elaine Jackson and two brothers, Jackie Jackson and William Butler.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 5, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow immediately after.

Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.