YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Brian Keith Watkins, 56, of Arcadia, South Carolina departed this life on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Regional Hospital in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Mr. Watkins was born September 21, 1966 in Jasper Alabama, a son of Collis Jr. and Barbara Wilson Watkins.

He was a 1985 graduate of The Rayen School.

Brian enjoyed socializing with his family and friends, and showed off his skills as a chef in cooking southern soul food. He loved watching old school and western movies. He was an avid Atlanta Falcons fan.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace seven children, Mister Jackson of Pennsylvania, Chad Cook of South Carolina, Ashley Calloway, Brian Calloway, Aysiah Jenkins-Hill, Indya Williams and Corey Calloway all of Atlanta, Georgia; 17 grandchildren; his siblings, Roderick Wilson Leonard Sr., Cory M. Watkins, and George R. Clements, II all of Columbus, Regina (Darin) Taylor of Youngstown, Sean C. Watkins of McDonald, Consuello Washington and LaShondra (Tavares) Hill both of Birmingham, Alabama; and numerous nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Derick Watkins; grandparents, Nellie Hollis Watkins, Collis, Sr. and Mary Watkins, and Ovella Steward Billups.

Visitation will be Friday, March 24, 2023 from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

