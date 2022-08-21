YOUNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Brendon Sharef Moorer, Jr., 23, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on August 2, 2022.

Brendon was born January 20, 1999 in Youngstown, a son of Brendon S. Moorer, Sr. and Kandice Jones.

He attended Youngstown City Schools and had worked in a distribution warehouse in Columbus before returning to Youngstown.

He was a former member of the Kingdom Nations Church. Brendon loved to travel; he enjoyed music and spending time with his children, family and friends.

He leaves to forever cherish his beloved memories, his mother, Kandice Jones of Youngstown; two children, Niy’Leah Moorer and Nevaeh Moorer; Joe (Wanda) Floyd, Sr. who helped to raise him after the death of his father; his siblings, Tyreq Moorer, Keyshaun Jones and Bralynn Moorer all of Youngstown; his grandparents, Robert and Sheller Wilson of Youngstown and Donald Moorer of Campbell; aunts, Tamika Jones (Keith) of Columbus, Brandy Jones of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Tammy Gaddis of Youngstown; his best friends, Joe Floyd Jr., Tyquan Myers, Dominque Phillips and Tatiyana McNeil; cousins who were like brothers, Corey (Rhema) Riley and George Hill and a host of loving family and friends.

Brendon was preceded in death by his father, Brendon Moorer, Sr.; his grandparents, Barbara Moorer and Edward W. Jones and best friend, Juwuan Howell.

Visitation will be Friday, August 19, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillis & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.