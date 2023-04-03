YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs Brenda M. Reed transitioned into everlasting life in Christ Jesus on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.



Mrs Reed was born April 25, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Larry Lawrence Reed, Sr. and Joanne Reed.

She was a graduate of East High School “Golden Bears”, Class of 1984 and attended Choffin Career & Technical Center for medical assistant.

Mrs Reed was a direct care staff at Consumer Support Services and loved the work she did.

She loved cooking, having family gatherings, spending time with her family, traveling and working hard to provide for her family.

Mrs. Brenda leaves to forever hold dear to her heart three children, Taneaha Williams, Takeisha Williams and Brittany Williams; three grandchildren, Nykeia Miller, Devaughn Woods and Leon Hobbs, Jr.; brothers, Tim Reed, Cedric Reed and Fredrick Dawson; sisters, Roslyn Cleckley, Darlene Pope, Tanya Reid and Tanika Evans; her dearest best friend, Marcella Kennedy, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Lawrence Reed, Sr.; grandfather, Rosber William Reid; grandmother, Izora Reid and her brothers, Larry Lawrence Reed, Jr., Gary Reed and Isaac “jj” Reed.

Visitation hours will be Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44506, where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Ministry of comfort provided by t

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.