Brenda Jean Hollinshead, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Brenda Jean Hollinshead, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life Sunday, April 12 at her home in Columbus with her loving family by her bedside.

Brenda was born June 12, 1941 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Clifford and Ruby Gray Smith.

She married the love of her life, Walter Hollinshead Jr., August 11, 1960 and this love story lasted for 59 years until he passed away July 31, 2019.

Brenda had been employed in retail for many years at Hills Department Store.

She loved being with her family and grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory and her legacy, three children, Christopher Hollinshead with whom she made her home, Mark Hollinshead of Youngstown and Nina (Alex) Smith of Farrell, Pennsylvania; a sister, Karen Smith; a brother, Mark Smith; grandchildren, Dawn Woodberry, Otto Lane, Anthony Jackson, Angelique Anderson, LaToya Jefferson, Shawntera Hollinshead, Christopher Cordero, Jasmine, Cameron, Tiera and Mykela Hollinshead and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Hollinshead; a sister, Charmane Smith and a brother, Charles Smith.

Private services will be held for the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.