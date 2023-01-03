YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Faye Moore 57, departed this life December 25, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown.

Brenda was born September 14, 1965 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Marshall, Sr. and Lela Stigall Moore.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School and had been employed as an assembly line worker for Belmont Confections.

She was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church, where she served in the Ushers Ministry. She loved shopping, being with her children, grandchildren and family.

She leaves to mourn her passing but rejoice in her peace, her mother, her son Deon J. Moore, her daughter Porasha Moore (Josiah Smith), two sisters, Betty (Thaddeus) Banks and Diane Blandon; a brother Marshall Moore Jr.; five grandchildren; Kniyah Pinkard, Ja’Ziyah and Ja’Layah Smith, Ariana and Deyonajza Moore; two special nieces Tawana Ellis and Ashley Johnson Stafford; a special nephew Alexander Blandon and a host of other nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father; two brothers; Marvin and Larry Stigall; a special Aunt Maggie Mitchell; special nephew Aaron Rogers, III, a great-nephew William McClaine.

Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday January 3, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with funeral services at 11:00 a.m.

Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Services of love and dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

