Brandon Jermaine Robinson, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Brandon Jermaine Robinson, 42, of Campbell transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Robinson, affectionately known as “Big B”, was born May 22, 1979 in Cincinnati, a son of Rev. David A., Sr. and Roberta Thompson Robinson.

He was a 1997 graduate of The Rayen School.

Brandon was owner/operator of Audio Pros Inc. where he was music producer. He was also employed as a supervisor with Systematic Help Unlimited, LLC. (a DSP for Amazon).

His passion was music, however, his other involvements were golf, assisting in coaching youth soccer teams and he was an avid Green Bay Packers and LA Lakers fan. Brandon was a devoted father and uncle and was considered “The Neighborhood Father” for all children. His devotion and dedication to helping young people as well as his own children will never be forgotten by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his mother, Roberta Robinson of Liberty; his loving wife, the former Lillie M. Mills, whom he married, December 29, 2001; three children, Briana J. and Cameron J. Robinson, both of Campbell and Brandi J. Robinson of Akron; four sisters, Taylor Robinson and Francesca Maxwell, Portia Robinson and Mercedes (Joshua) Monroe, of Youngstown; three brothers, David A. (Shavonne) Robinson, Jr. of Andover, Sean (Monica) Robinson, Sr. and Antonio T. J. Robinson, of Liberty; his grandfather, Williard Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other family and friends.

Brandon was greeted at Heaven’s gate by his father, Rev. David Robinson, Sr; a sister, Shannon B. Robinson; a brother, Brandon Rowe and grandparents, Ruth Robinson, William, Sr. and Roberta Thompson.

Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Road, Lowellville, OH 44436. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

This service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.