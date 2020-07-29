Brandon DeShawn Wesley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Brandon DeShawn Wesley, 19, of Youngstown entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Mr. Wesley was born December 16, 2000 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Bernard Merchant and Lynette Wesley.

He was a 2019 graduate of Chaney High School and Choffin Career Center where he excelled in Culinary Arts.

He was employed as a cook at “Rips” and was also employed at VXI Telemarketing.

Brandon enjoyed video games, basketball, working out and being with his nieces and family. His passion was cooking and he had planned to advance his skill by attending a culinary arts school in the fall and being the owner/operator of his own restaurant one day.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his father, Bernard; his mother, Lynette; James Ward who helped to rear him from the age of 5 years; a sister, Rashonda Weaver; three brothers, Robert L. Weaver III, Braylin Smith, and Ronald Pugh; two god-sisters, Chaunte’a Anderson and Shatayva Howard; grandparents, Lucille Bebbs and Ruthilia Merchant all of Youngstown; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Raylin Lamar Weaver; grandfather, Lewis Wesley Sr.; great-grandparents, Thelma Johnson and Fredrick D. Traylor and a niece Raniya Royal.

Viewing will be Friday, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private funeral services will be held for family only. Please be sure to wear your masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 29, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

