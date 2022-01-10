YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brandi J. Lambert, 23, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Brandi was born June 5, 1998 in Youngstown, a daughter of Demetrius F. Lambert and Angela E. Green.

She was a 2016 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and graduated from Ross Medical School as a medical assistant.

Brandi was employed with Brookdale and Austintown Health Care. She had also worked for Giant Eagle Get Go.

She was a member of New Beginnings Church.

Her favorite times of enjoyment was shopping, TikTok, going out to eat and most of all, she loved being with her family.

She leaves to forever cherish her memories, her father, Demetrius (Joanne) Lambert of Youngstown; siblings, Demetrius E., Darell L., E’Shawn, Brandyn and Jo-Dee Lambert and Brayln Richardson; grandparents, Dorothy Green and Maurice Hines who reared her and Gus and Irzola Lambert, as well as a host of loving family and friends.

She was greeted at Heaven’s gate by her mother, Angela and grandfather, Melvin Green, Sr.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.