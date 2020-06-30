Brady Timothy Stewart, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Brady Timothy Stewart, Jr., 61, of Youngstown departed this life Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Stewart was born October 22, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of Brady T., Sr. and Irutha Lee Stewart.

He was a graduate of East High School and had worked with BJ Fireworks.

He was a member of the Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Cobb Stewart of Hiram, Georgia; two daughters, Ann (Reginald) Calloway of Hiram, Georgia and Irutha Stewart of Newnan, Georgia; four grandchildren; three sisters, Jeannie Stewart and Cindy Ransaw both of Youngstown and Daisy (Archie) Primm of Flint, Michigan; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth Stewart; a sister, Vivian Stewart.

Private viewing will be held for family in Youngstown at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Final Arrangements will be handled by the Carter Funeral Home in Union Springs, Alabama.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 30, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.