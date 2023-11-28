YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Boston Williams, 77, of Youngstown entered eternal peace early Friday morning, November 24, 2023, after celebrating a Happy Thanksgiving on Thursday with his family at his home on Logan Arms Drive in Liberty.

Boston was born April 21, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the only son and second child of Reese and Geneva Byrd Williams.

Boston was a 1965 graduate of South High School. He excelled in basketball during the 9th and 10th grades.

Boston enlisted in the Navy Reserve in 1963 while a junior in high school. He served two more years after graduation, finished up his 4-year term and returned to Youngstown in 1967.

Boston was married on May 6, 1967 to the former Louella J. Davis for 32 years.

He worked at the A & P Grocery Store from 1967 to 1970. In 1970, he was hired at General Motors on the assembly line. He advanced to foreman, then general foreman until he retired in 1999.

Boston was ordained a deacon under the leadership of the late Rev. Chris London at the New Grace Baptist Church, Youngstown in 1976.

Boston loved to travel, bowl and hunt. Fishing was his favorite sport. He was a fun-loving person and enjoyed the company of family and friends.

Boston was preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves to mourn his passing but rejoice his living, three children, Tracy M. (Tim) Walton, Tiffany R. Williams and Troy A. (Shantina) Williams; his only sister, Gwendolyn I. Williams whom he cared for at home; ten grandchildren, Taylor Williams, Trei Walton, David Cobb III, Jalen Hooper, Timia Walton, Tyler Walton, Darrion Williams, Isaiah Williams, Troy, Jr. and Sanyah Williams; three great-grandchildren, Payton, Autumn and Alonzo and a host of cousins and dear friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Tabernacle Blvd. (formerly Arlington Avenue), Youngstown, OH 44510. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

