YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie (Walker) Lincoln, 66, entered eternal rest on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Youngstown, Ohio.

Bonnie was born July 3, 1956 in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of Willie Mae McGeorge and Emmett Walker.

She was a member of the graduating class of 1975 from South High School.

She was employed at General Motors Lordstown and retired after 30 years of service.

Bonnie was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, sports (especially the Green Bay Packers Football Team)

She married David Lincoln on November 14, 1975 and to their union, she bore two children David and Johnta L. Lincoln.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband; her two sons, Johnta Lamar Lincoln of Youngstown, David (Amanda) Lincoln of North Carolina; her grandchildren, Xavier (Jessany) Lincoln, Joslyn Lincoln, Teandrea Hogue, Timothy Hogue, Terence Hogue and David Lincoln III; siblings, Joanne Jackson, Lillian Walker, LaTonya Hawkins and her only brother, Emmett McGeorge, all of Youngstown, Ohio. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jennifer Walker and Gerry Walker; her nephew, William “Dude” Harris and a great nephew, Andre Roberts.

Services will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Lincoln, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.