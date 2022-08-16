YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Bobby Wayne Jefferson, Sr., 71, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, August 8, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Jefferson was born February 11, 1951 in Bay Minette, Alabama, a son of Henry C., Sr. and Mary Cox Jefferson.

He was a 1969 graduate of East High School and a graduate of ITT.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam, Korea and Panama over his career.

Later, he worked at Woodside Hospital, as a security guard at various locations and as a building superintendent for Struthers Manor.

He attended the Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Refuge Apostolic Temple.

He loved to read, watch his favorite shows, Jeopardy and Law & Order and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He leaves to forever cherish his beloved memories, his former wife, Blanche Long; two sons, Bobby Wayne Jefferson, Jr. of Youngstown and Dr. Thomas A. (Tara) Jefferson of Stow; a daughter, Melinda E. (Brian) Hunt of Alliance; siblings, Christine Love of Orlando, Florida, Kenneth Jefferson of Youngstown, George (Diane) Jefferson, Sr. of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, Deborah (Eldridge) Whetstone of Los Angeles, California; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; eight siblings and his first wife, Theresa Jefferson.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Heavenly Place Church of God In Christ. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

