YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Bobby Lee Harden, 89 of Youngstown, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Harden was born April 16, 1933 in Tennille, Georgia, a son of Sander Harden and Ada Bell Darrisaw.

Bobby was united in marriage to the former Frances Duggans on July 7, 1951 and to this union seven children were born.

He had been employed with LTV Steel (Youngstown Sheet & Tube) as an electrician helper for 30 years, retiring in 1983. After the closure of Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Bobby was employed with the Community Action Council as a bus driver with its Senior Program. He then retired from that position after eight years.

He was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and its No. II Usher Ministry.

He was also a member of the NAACP and AARP.

Bobby enjoyed activities with his family, as well fishing, watching TV, especially cowboy movies and sports. He was an avid fan of LeBron James.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to celebrate his life and legacy, his wife of 72 years, Frances Harden of Youngstown; six children, Bobby Jean Harden, Shirley Ann (Donald) Queener, Catherine Goins and Janice Elaine Morales, all of Youngstown, Joann Mark of Houston, Texas and Bobby Lee Harden, Jr. of Queens, New York; 11 grandchildren, Cedric Harden, Wohn (Amber) Harden, Marcus Allen Harden, Franika (Victory) Morales Flores, LaDawn Michelle (Travis) Dock, Theresa Marie Goins, Makiesha Mark, Alfred Smith, Chantel Mark, Camilla Harden and Olivia Harden; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, other family, church family and friends.

Besides his father, Sander and mother, Ada Bell Elder; he was preceded in death by his infant son, Marcus; his sister, Geraldine Samuels; a brother, Willie Lee Sims and best friends, J. C. McGaha, Frank Fulton and Kenny Anderson.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue, where funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Hospice of the Valley and Drs. Michael Malmar and Carl Manzo.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

