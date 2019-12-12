Bobby Kennedy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Service will be 12 noon Friday, December 13, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road for Mr. Bobby Kennedy, 57, of Youngstown who departed this life Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Mr. Kennedy known to many as “Bobby” was born November 26, 1962, a son of Evelyn J. Kennedy.

Bobby was a U.S. Army Veteran, a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and he loved to cook. Bobby had a deep passion when it came to his family and for sharing in-depth details about his family tree.

He leaves his children, Anthony, Antwanette Marie, Marquese (Naomi) and Shaqualla Kennedy all of Youngstown, India Thomas of Kent and Tanisha Thomas of Alliance; his siblings, Lloyd (Barbara) Kennedy of Youngstown and New York, Michael Kennedy of Columbus, Debra (Fredrick) Sly and Gina (Vander) Jones all of Youngstown; eleven grandchildren; his companion, Shelia Pearson and a host of other family and friends who truly loved Bobby.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn J. Kennedy, his grandmother, Bessie L. Wesson; a sister, Lavern “Tennie” Kennedy; an aunt, LaVern Vaughn; two uncles, Harold Sr. and McKinley Wesson; a cousin, Harold Wesson Jr.; and a nephew, LaJuan Watson.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.