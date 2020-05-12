Bobby James Strozier, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Mr. Bobby James Strozier, 66, of Youngstown, who passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Strozier was born June 17, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of Robert and Odessa Robinson Strozier.

He had worked as a construction worker and was a U.S. Marine veteran.

Bobby was a former member of Antioch Baptist Church.

He enjoyed basketball, football, swimming, billiard and traveling. He formerly played with the Youngstown Hardhats and was an avid sports fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers.

Bobby is survived by his three beautiful daughters, Gerniecca Gordon of Columbus, Cora E. Strozier and Tamietra L. Strozier both of Phoenix, Arizona; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Christopher Strozier; a sister, Sharon Peake both of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; two sisters, Lois Strozier and Margaret Pettiford and brothers, Melvin, Samuel, Larry, Terry and Ralph Strozier.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 13, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.