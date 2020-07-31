Bishop John L. Eldridge, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way.” Psalms 37:23

Bishop John L. Eldridge, 65, of Youngstown, transitioned to his celestial home on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Bishop Eldridge was born June 24, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, a son of John H. and Martha Hardin Eldridge.

He was a 1973 graduate of The Rayen School.

He had worked in construction and his main occupation was in ministry. Bishop Eldridge was former pastor of Family Worship Center, Prelate over World Family Pentecostal Ministries and a part of the College of Bishops. He loved the Lord and praised him continuously. He was also a carpenter, found joy in servicing the community by volunteering with the Rescue Mission and the Gleaners Food Bank.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, six children, John L. (Crystal) Eldridge Jr. of Canton, William (Jackie) Eldridge of Boardman, Cherie Eldridge of Youngstown, Latwana (Ryan) Johnson of Columbus, Markelia (Donnell) Phillips of Kansas City, Missouri and Tiffany (Rev. Judah) Early of Cleveland; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandson; three brothers, Rev. Bennie (Gwen) Hardin of Austintown, Terry Eldridge and Rev. Kenneth (Rev. Dione) Eldridge both of Youngstown; sisters, Dorothy (Buford Jr.) Harbin and Queen E. Wilson both of Memphis, Tennessee, Barbara Harris and Doris Ann Harris both of Youngstown, Ruby (Waverly) Cecil and Minnie Eldridge both of Atlanta, Georgia and Vera Mary Eldridge of Liberty; a brother-in-law, Jerome Harris; Dorothy Eldridge-Gray his former wife of 30 years and numerous nieces, nephews, other family, church family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Eldridge; two sisters, Bertha Mae Eldridge and Marie “Penny” Eldridge and a brother-in-law, Ezra Harris.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at New Vision New Day Ministry, 1970 Everett Ave., Youngstown, Ohio. Funeral services will follow. Due to the pandemic, everyone is asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

