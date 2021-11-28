Billy Kevin “Billy O” Owens, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the morning of Saturday, November 20, 2021, Mr. Billy Kevin “Billy O” Owens transitioned to an eternal place of rest at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

“Billy O” was born on June 11, 1955, in San Francisco, California, to Gus and Betty Owens.

At age 10, Billy’s parents moved the family to Youngstown, Ohio, where he grew up and attended Monroe, Madison and East High schools. At East High, “Billy O” excelled athletically, earning the highest football honors of All-City, All-Defense and selection to the “Super Thirty” city series football team.

“Billy O” was known for his tremendous athletic prowess, with ferociousness on the football field that often made his teammates exclaim, “I’m so glad Billy is on MY team!”

“Billy O” was as strong as an ox and what he lacked in height, he made up for in heart. After high school, Oberlin College offered Billy a full athletic scholarship, but he enlisted in the United States Armed Forces instead to serve in the Vietnam War. Billy was a United States Army veteran and was honorably discharged from service.

Anyone who knew him knows that “Billy O” had a heart of gold and that he spent the rest of his life trying to right his wrongs by being a person that his friends and family could always count on. Whether it was for a ride, money or shelter, “Billy O” would literally give you the shirt off his back. To put it mildly, “Billy O” was nice to a fault. That is, unless you messed with any of his sisters.

Billy loved to study African American history and the Bible and he would often “hold court” to educate his friends and family on his favorite subjects. In addition to his love of learning, “Billy O” mostly enjoyed operating his lawn care business and hanging out with family and friends and making up for lost times.

Billy leaves to mourn and cherish his life and legacy, his two sons, Vernon Reed of North Carolina and Damian Kiwani Echols of Youngstown; eight sisters, Zina Hill of Youngstown, Denise Black and Joi Ikaro of California, Kelly (Alan) Wilken of Virginia, Tracy Carthorne of Pennsylvania, Carolyn (Henry) Nobles of Texas, Marvea (Pedro) Owens-Perez of Georgia and Remithia (Darren) Strickland of Alabama; three brothers, Michael (Sharonting) Owens of Maryland, Ben (Morgan) and Charlie (Tisha) Anderson of California; four grandchildren, Rayonna, Damian, Tavian and Riley Echols; three great-grandchildren; two special nieces, Bianca Hill and Jessica Wilken; long-time friends, Norman “Shy” Clayton, Ron “Bruh N Law” Hill, Horace “Pony” McQueen, Marco “Deanie” Hammond and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Billy was proceeded in death by his parents and his younger sister, Mikolette Owens.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Avenue, Youngstown.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

