GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Billy B. Whitlow, Jr., 62, of Girard, transitioned from his earthly labor on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his home with his family at his side.

Mr. Whitlow was born May 17, 1959 in Key West, Florida, a son of Billy B., Sr. and Sherry Painter Whitlow.

He was a graduate of Liberty High School.

He was a member of Pleasant Valley Church in Niles.

Bill, as he was affectionately called, was owner/operator of Alpha Omega HVAC.

He enjoyed golfing, camping and being with his beloved family.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to celebrate his life and legacy, his wife, the former Rosalie Smallwood, whom he married October 21, 1978; four children, Teresa (Paul) Finch of Smithfield, Virginia, Lisa (Matt) Charlton of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Billy B. Whitlow III of Ravendon, Arkansas and Timothy (Lauren) Whitlow of Cortland; five grandchildren; two sisters, Connie Lahtuck of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Peggy (James) Stagner of Cabot, Arkansas and a host of loving family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Walter Lahtuck.

It was Bill’s wishes that his family and friends remember him with the love and affection he had for each of you.

