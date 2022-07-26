YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Bill Jackson 85, of Youngstown, entered his eternal rest on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at home surrounded by his devoted wife, Kathryn.

Mr. Bill or “Bill” as he was affectionately called, was born on December 27, 1936, in Shiloh, Alabama to Boss, Sr. and Ollie Anderson Jackson.

He came to Youngstown in 1952. He worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube as a trackman from March 5, 1955, to 1979. After the Mill closed, he worked at the Mahoning County Engineer from October 5, 1970, until his retirement February 28, 1998. Mr. Bill also worked and retired from Youngstown State University.

Bill Jackson was a Member and Trustee of New Hope Baptist Church and served on the Senior Usher Board. He was a member of the Usher’s Union, Eastern Ohio Western Pennsylvania Baptist Association and the N.A.A.C.P.

Mr. Bill enjoyed fishing, family cookouts, bowling, gardening, playing cards and he loved cars. He was always willing to give to others and help whenever there was a need. He was a gentle giant with a kind soul.

He leaves to mourn his passing but rejoice in his peace, his devoted wife, the former Kathryn Gentry, whom he married in July 25 2015; step-daughter, Jennifer Gentry of Campbell; his brother, Skiry Jackson of Campbell; sisters, Ollie Jean (Herbert) Williams of Boardman, and Alma (Henry) Wilson of Riverside, California. Mr. Bill was a father to Elaine Queener of Akron, and John (Charlene) Queener of Fairlawn; and a grandfather to Keith (April) Queener of Columbus, and Malik, Aisha, Jelani and Jabari Queener. He was a great-grand father to Keith Jr. Cameron Queener. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Cornelius Pollentize, Eunice Pettway and Bessie Smith, six brothers, Robert, Wilbert, Ira, Sam, William L. Jackson and Boss Jackson, Jr.

Visitation will be Friday, July 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church, 437 Albert Street, Youngstown, 44506. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon.

Due to the pandemic, all guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillip and Holden Funeral Home.

