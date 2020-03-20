Beulah Hubbert, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beulah Hubbert, 88 of 1400 Springdale Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Caprice Health Care Center in North, Lima. She entered eternal rest and was welcomed to her heavenly home by her Lord and Savior.

Mrs. Hubbert was born on June 4, 1931 in Wylam, Alabama to the late Early and Marvaleane Scott Allen.



She accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. Beulah was educated through the City of Birmingham School System and was a 1949 graduate of Westfield High School in Dolomite, Alabama. She had been employed at Ramada Inn Hotel in Liberty, as a Supervisor of Housekeeping and was a Homemaker. Beulah fought the fight and was a 11-year breast cancer survivor and was truly a trooper to the fight.

Beulah lived at The Norton Manor for over 20 years and had earned the love and respect of all her neighbors and friends who crossed her path. Her love for her children and grandchildren made her a lovable person for all of those lives that she touched. She had a passion for cooking, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, doing puzzle books, sewing, knitting, listening to R&B, blues, oldies and gospel music as well as attending her bible study and worship services weekly that was instructed my Minister Lee Taylor.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory her children, Danita (Raymond) Logan of Poland, Ohio and Derek (Brenda) Cook of Cincinnati; a brother, Walter Allen, Sr. of Youngstown; daughter-in-law, Patricia Kitchen-Cook of Youngstown; grandsons, Raymond and Michael Logan of Poland; granddaughters, Yolanda Cook of Las Vegas, Nevada, Benjamin Poole of Akron, Derek Sharpe, Tomika (John) Sharpe-McCaulley, Kenneth Sharpe, Tiera Sharpe and Pamela (Willie) Daniel all of Youngstown; three stepdaughters, Jessie Judge of Youngstown, Evelyn Isaac of Raleigh, North Carolina and Mary Etta Wilks of Chicago, Illinois; a stepson, Tommy (Sally) Hubbert of Warren; a daughter-in-law Carolyn Hubbert of Tuskegee, Alabama; 23 grandchildren, 29 great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren; her Special friends, Pastor Patrick Adams, Lula Cody, Jay Roy Anderson and Homer Green all of Youngstown, Beverly Hamilton of Houston, Texas; sister-in-laws Ida Mae Hayes of Youngstown, Ernestine Kennedy of Jamaica, New York and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beulah Hubbert, please visit our floral store.

