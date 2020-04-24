Bettye Croft, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Bettye Croft departed this life Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Oasis Center.

Bettye was born September 17, 1929 in Columbus, Georgia and was reared by her Aunt Willie Belle Smith due to the passing of her mother at childbirth.

Bettye had been employed as a Nurse’s Aide at the former South Side Hospital and at Jobs & family Services.

She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she served in the Missionary, Ushers and Choir Ministries.

She loved gardening and flower gardening, cooking, shopping, hosting card parties and traveling on bus excursions.

She leaves to cherish her memories a daughter Constance Banks, a son Dwayne Croft; six grandchildren;12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents; her husband, Harold B. Croft and her Aunt Willie Belle Smith who reared her, she was preceded in death by a son, Harold R. “Bobby” Croft.

Private services will be held for the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.