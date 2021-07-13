Betty Mae Gillum, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Betty Mae Gillum, 88, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, July 5, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Gillum was born July 11, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of Merrimon and Martha Jennings Pointer.

She was a 1950 graduate of The Rayen School.

She had been employed for over 25 years as a physical therapist assistant at Northside Hospital, retiring in 1987.

A member of the Word and Music Ministries, Betty was the church mother.

She enjoyed shopping, bingo, social games, traveling and knitting.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, three daughters, Tonya Adams of Youngstown, Denise Gillum and Rechelle (Willie) Terry, both of Canfield; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Cecelia Chapman of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A friend, Lisha Salter, also helped to care for her.

Besides her father, Merrimon and mother, Martha Divers; she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela R. McCrae; brother, Russell Pointer and grandson, Marshalll Brumfield.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Word and Music Ministries, 1451 Churchill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to please wear face masks and observe social distancing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

