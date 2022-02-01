YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by her family, Betty Lou Wilson Crafter Royal made her triumphal entry through the celestial gates on Monday January 24, 2022.

She was born May 15, 1939 in Youngstown Ohio to the union of the late Anthony and Sarah (McGee) Wilson.

She was a 1958 graduate of The Rayen School and attended Youngstown College. Betty also obtained a certificate in quantity cooking and restaurant training from Choffin Vocational School.

Betty was retired from Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital after 25 years as a medical secretary. Upon retirement from the hospital she worked at Second Harvest Food Bank.

Betty was a member of Price Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church and was a member of the choir and the coordinator of the food giveaway program. Community service was very important to her and she fulfilled that role as a volunteer for Protestant Family Services and the Poland Library bookstore and the area’s annual African American Male Wellness Walk.

She was a member of local 377 Union, a former member of the National Council of Negro Women and A. Philip Randolph, a member of O. E. S. Covenant Lodge 48 and 200 Covenant Lodge. Betty served three years as an Illustrious Comandress in Al Assir Court, former Associate Matron and was Queen Mom for the Red Hat Society A String of Pearls. She was a board member of Youngstown Symphony Guild and served as Vice president of the Northeast Ohio Homeowners Association.

In 2004 Betty married Vandara (Van) Royal. Together they shared a love of world travel and together they ventured on 29 cruises before he passed in 2013. In 2019 Betty completed 32 cruises carrying Van’s passport along. Betty had a passion for cooking, baking and entertaining. She often blessed others with her signature pound cakes! She had a passion for flowers and maintained a beautiful garden every year.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory and uphold her legacy her precious daughters Veronica Crafter Srinivasan (Dave), Audra Crafter Porter (Clyde) beloved son Charles C. Crafter Jr. a granddaughter Akilah Porter and grandson Jelani Porter. She also leaves Ruth Waddell who was like a daughter to her and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death was her husband Vandara Royal, her parents, sisters Janie Wilson Heath and Susan Wilson Jackson and an infant grandson Omari Porter.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

