Bessie Briscoe, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Bessie Briscoe, 73, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Briscoe, affectionately called “Betty”, was born January 1, 1947 in Montgomery, Alabama, a daughter of Ernest Martin and Ethel B. Walker Anderson.

A loving homemaker, Bessie, loved knitting and going to the Salvation Army for crafts. She was a member of New Vision New Day Ministry where she served as church mother.

Bessie’s life and legacy will be forever remembered by her daughter, Toni Briscoe of Youngstown; two sisters, Mary N. Gibson of Liberty Township and Doris J. Ready of Youngstown; four brothers, Ernest J. Anderson and Richard D. Anderson both of Youngstown, James E. Anderson of Canton and Michael D. Anderson of Cleveland and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac II; two brothers, Willie Howard and Nathaniel Anderson and her sister, Delores Anderson.

Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at New Vision New Day Ministry.

Private services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

