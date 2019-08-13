Bertram Barrington Moore, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 12:00 Noon on Friday, August 15, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Bertram Barrington Moore, Sr., 70, of Youngstown, who transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Mr. Moore, lovingly known as “Yeaaya”, was born November 30, 1948 in Youngstown, a son of James B. and Edythe Martin Moore.

He was a 1967 graduate of Hubbard High School and attended culinary school.

A handyman, Bertram was a former member of Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church.

He enjoyed social cards; especially solitaire, sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, old movies, western movies and dominoes.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, a son, Bertram B. Moore, Jr. of Ohio; a sister, Elnora Addison of Youngstown; a host of nieces and nephews including S. Jerome Pete and Arnita Hampton; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Wilson, Richard and Elizabeth Moore; a brother-in-law, Carl Addison and two nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, August 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc. prior to services.