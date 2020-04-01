Bertha Olds, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Bertha Olds, 96, of Boardman entered eternal rest on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Olds was born October 14, 1923 in Selma, Alabama, a daughter of Grant and Lola Mae Holmes.

She had worked many years as a domestic technician.

She loved to do hair, cook and sew.

She leaves to cherish her beloved and everlasting memories, three daughters, Bertha Howard of Selma, Alabama, Adrian Olds (Robert Black) and Renee Clark both of Youngstown; two sons, Walter Olds of Selma, Alabama and Bradford Olds of Youngtown; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was greeted at Heaven’s gate by her father, Grant; mother and stepfather, Lola and Chris Evans; her husband, Walter Olds, Sr.; her son, Charles Olds and a sister, Josie Bell Jackson.

Visitation will be Friday, April 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with funeral at 12:00 Noon at the Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Avenue.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 2, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.