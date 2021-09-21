Bertha Mae Tillis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Bertha Mae Tillis, 93, departed this life on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Bertha Tillis (affectionately known as Mama or Mother Tillis) was born November 25, 1927, in Stanton, Alabama, the daughter of the late Sterling and Ida B. Peoples Heard.

She was employed for many years at Trust Con and then at YSU as part of the custodial staff where she was loved by the students and faculty. Many students and staff kept in touch with her even after she retired. Mother Tillis was also on the nurse’s guild at L.E. Black, Phillips, & Holden Funeral Home where she loved to serve with a hand full of peppermints and a cold bottle of water. She was known throughout the community as the candy lady, “she was as sweet as the candy she passed out”.

Mother Tillis was a member of We Walk by Faith Bible Church in Youngstown, Ohio where she faithfully served as Mother of the Church. She supported many churches within the community and across the United States and was a faithful member of the Ambassadors for Christ fellowship and outreach ministry. It was her passion to support ministers in their outreach and mission to serve the people of God. No matter what church you visited you would always find someone who knew Mother Tillis. She was inducted into the 100 Plus Women’s Foundation.

She married the late Willie D. Tillis on July 28, 1946.

She leaves to cherish her memories and to reflect on her life and legacy one son, Lee (Audrey) of Austintown, Ohio; three daughters, Vernisha (Armstead) Tucker, Linda and Badia Adero, of Raleigh, North Carolina; one grandson, Shawn, that she reared and 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Ulean Heard of Detroit, Michigan; one sister-in-law, Leona Moss and a host of nieces and nephews, Goddaughters, Godsons, family and friends.

Besides her husband she was preceded in death by her parents; three sons. Willie, Curtis and Dennis; three grandsons, three brothers and two sisters.

Viewing will be Friday, September 24, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

