Bertha Mae Clark, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Bertha Mae Clark, 76, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal life on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Ms. Clark was born May 18, 1944 in Huntsville, Alabama, a daughter of Henry C. King and Clara Campbell (and reared by Ellis Thompson).

A devoted homemaker, Bertha was a 25 year member of Old Glory Church.

She was also a member of the Salvation Army’s Sassy Seniors. Her passion was helping senior and young people, and being with her family.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory, two sons, Damon K. and Ronald O. Clark and her brother, Abu Al-Raqqasaad, all of Youngstown; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services for family only will follow.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bertha Mae Clark, please visit our floral store.