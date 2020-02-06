Bertha D. Ready, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Avenue, for Ms. Bertha D. Ready, 89 of Youngstown, who transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home.

Ms. Ready was born January 22, 1931 in Montgomery, Alabama, a daughter of Samuel and Effie Wilkerson Brown.

Before moving to Youngstown from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 1966, Bertha worked with the Oklahoma School System. She had been employed as an elevator operator at the Realty Building (Youngstown), retiring in 1987.

She was a member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church and its usher ministry.

She was also a member of the Women’s Auxiliary Donald Lockett Post 6488.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking, shopping, traveling, social cards and going to the Jewish Community Center with the Silver Sneakers.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy, three daughters, Mirgnonetta Ready and Juanita Ready both of Youngstown and Carolyn D. Ready of Columbus; two sons, Larry Ready of California and Frank P. Ready, Jr. of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, others family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church prior to services.

Arrangements handled by L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Bertha’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 7, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

