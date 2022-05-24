YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Bernice Viola Perkins, 94, of Youngstown, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the home of her son, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Perkins was born June 11, 1927 in Maybeury, West Virginia, a daughter of Charles T. and Myrtie Crite Nowlin.

She was a graduate of Kimbell High School in West Virginia and attended Bluefield University.

Bernice had worked with the Sears Company, retiring after 28 years of service and then to just stay busy, she started working at McDonald’s Restaurant.

She was a devoted member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church since 1952 and served as one of the Church Mothers. She also served as a Sunday School Teacher, was in the Senior Choir, Mission, No. II Usher and Culinary Ministries. She was dedicated to her Sunday School students, hardly ever missing a Sunday, until she became ill and even then, always had the “Good News” to share with others.

Bernice enjoyed reading and studying her Bible, sewing, crocheting, cooking, bowling and online shopping, however, her main concern and passion was being with her family.

She leaves to forever cherish her beautiful memories, two sons, Sandy J. (Karen) Perkins III and Charles E. Perkins, both of Youngstown; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; Carol Hewlett and Margie Brooks, who were like daughters to her; her two feline furry friends, Peaches and Pickles who were always by her side and a host of family, church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sandy Perkins, Jr., whom she married August 16, 1947 and who passed away January 1, 1983; four sons, Clark, Glenn, Ronald and Jeffery; two sisters, Christina Nowlin and Emma Hairston and two brothers, Eugene and Earl Nowlins.

Visitation will be Friday, May 27, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Interment will be at the Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

