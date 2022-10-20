FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bernice L. Shannon, 83, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, formerly of Wheatland, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at her home with her family at her side.

Mrs. Shannon was born May 2, 1939 in Dinwiddie County, Pennsylvania to James R. and Vashti Wyatt Morgan.

She was married to the love of her life, Wilbert L. Shannon, for 59 years. Together they owned and operated Wilbert L. Shannon Funeral Home Ltd.

Bernice was a graduate of Peabody High and Peabody Beauty School both in Petersburg, Virginia. Along with the funeral home, she was previously employed by Whitmer Smith and Farrell Schools.

She volunteered for over 25 years at Miz Mavis’s Daycare.

She was a member of Valley Baptist Church where she was a member of the Food Pantry. She was a former member of Gt. Morris Chapel A.M.E. where she served as Sunday School teacher.



She enjoyed sewing, sitting on her breezeway, riding her scooter and Walmart.

Bernice is survived by her daughter, Mavis C. (Timothy) Odem of Farrell; a son, Morgan (Sherri) Shannon of Charleston, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Arthur “Mann” Harvey Shannon of Sharon, Brittni (Ward) Yount of Roebuck, South Carolina and Teresa Shannon of Boardman, Ohio; six great-grandchildren, Arthur Jordan Shannon, Noah Flaherty, Marcus Lowe, Brielle Shannon, Isabelle Williams and Najee Harrison; a sister, Diane Richardson; six Godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a sister, Florine; a brother, Jimmy; her son, Wilbert L. Shannon, Jr. who passed away June 10, 2010 and her husband, Wilbert L. Shannon who passed away March 11, 2018.

Services will be Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Valley Baptist Church, Farrell. Calling hours will be from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. with a funeral service following at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 1520 Farrell Terrace, Farrell.



Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH. 44505.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bernice Laverne Shannon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.