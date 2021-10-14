Bennie H. Sullivan, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Bennie H. Sullivan, 83, of Austintown transitioned from this life on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Sullivan was born October 15, 1937 in Kilmichael, Mississippi to James Edmund and Alberta Silas Triplett. In 1955, she graduated from Mt. Zion High School.

Bennie was a former member of St. James C.O.G.I.C. and Centenary United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer and as a member of the Women’s Ministry. Presently, she is a member of St. Andrewes A.M.E. Church.

Bennie was employed with Youngstown Developmental Center for 11 years, retiring September 2006. She also worked for 16 years as a cook at Truck World.

In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, basketball, football and her all-time favorite: playing spades. One of the things she was most proud of was having served her country as a U. S. Navy wave.

Bennie leaves to mourn her passing, but to celebrate her life and legacy, her daughter, Tracy (Byron) Morgan of Waldorf, Maryland; three grandchildren: Terrance Sullivan and Byron, II and Malcolm Morgan; six great-grandchildren, Kyla Sullivan, Ay’lahnah Sullivan, Kaleb Morgan, Addison Morgan, Austin Sullivan, and Terrence Graves; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Bennie was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Kimberley Sullivan; 15 siblings: Ollie Triplett, Rosa Murphy, Irene Henson, J. E. Triplett, Mary L. Johnson, Lillie Cross, Leona Williams, Thomas Ball, Willie Mae Morgan, Joe Ella Pratt, Elizabeth Daniels, Jonathan Triplett, Alberta Eiland, Lafayette Triplett and Elijah Triplett, and by her ex-husband, Albert Sullivan.

Visitation will be Monday, October 18, 2021 from 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at the Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Poland Rd., Youngstown 44514. Funeral Services will follow at 12:15 p.m.. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity are entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mrs. Bennie H. Sullivan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.