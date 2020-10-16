Beauty Jean Davis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Beauty Jean Davis, 83 of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Ms. Davis was born January 13, 1937 in Cordell, Georgia, a daughter of Barry and Viola Davis.

She had worked in housekeeping at both the Southside and Northside Hospitals.

She was a faithful member of the New Bethel Baptist Church, its Senior Adult and Instruments of Praise Choirs, the Nurses Guild Ministry and Sunday School.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her niece and caregiver, Lisa Davis of Youngstown; a sister, Zenobia Gude of Atlanta, Georgia; a brother, John Manning of Cordell, Georgia and a host of nieces, nephews, church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Barry Davis and Cleotus Davis and a sister, Irene Davis.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow. Due to the pandemic, please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

