Beatrice Laverne Barnett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice Laverne Barnett, 71, of Youngstown, formerly of Los Angeles, California, entered eternal rest on Saturday, June 6, 2020,

Ms. Barnett was born September 6, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Charles A. Sr. and Catherine Blanchard Barnett.

She was a 1966 graduate of East High School and had worked for 30 years as an accountant with CBRE Real Estate in California, retiring in 2019. While in Los Angeles, she was a member of City of Refuge Church, its Prison Ministry, choir and a Sunday School Teacher. Upon returning to Youngstown in 2017, she united with the New Bethel Baptist Church and served in its Prison Ministry and was a Sunday School Teacher. Beatrice enjoyed reading, traveling and games on the computer.

She leaves to forever hold dear her memories, her sister with whom she made her home, Karen (James Sr.) Stanford of Youngstown; four brothers, Percy (Christal) Barnett, Robert (Linda) Barnett and Glenn Barnett all of Youngstown and William (Rosalyn) Barnett; her fiance`, Wilbert Stoneham of California and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and California co-workers.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Henry, Charles Jr., Raymond and Daryl.

Viewing will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, everyone is asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black-Phillips-Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.