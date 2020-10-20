Barry D. Bullard, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Barry D. Bullard, 30, of Youngstown departed this life on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Mr. Bullard was born August 25, 1990, in Indianapolis, Indiana, a son of Lebaron Bullard and Terri Ingram.

Barry attended Job Corp in Dayton in 2009 for plastering and cement masonry. He was a self-employed barber and tattoo artist.

He enjoyed the art of painting and sports especially the Chicago Bulls and Indianapolis Colts.

He is survived by his mother, of Youngstown; father, of Alabama; a son, Nazier Bullard of Youngstown; six brothers, Raymond, Cedric, Terry, Darrius and Trey Ingram and Trevon Denson all of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Edna Jones, Isaac Ingram, Miller and Johnnie Mae Bullard; aunts, Sandra Ingram and Edna Ingram Clark; uncles, Isaac Ingram, Jr. and Vernon Ingram.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private funeral services will follow for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

